2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Complete playoff picture entering Week 12

The NFL Playoff Picture is beginning to take shape, and Week 12 is going to bring some more action that will impact the playoffs, surely in a major way. As of now, though, the playoffs would feature some fun Wild Card matchups and some unexpected teams in unexpected places.

With, roughly, a month and a half remaining in the regular season , a lot could change. As Week 12 continues on Sunday and Monday, we've hashed out the entire NFL Playoff Picture as it stands right now.

So, let's see how the playoffs currently look right now.

Complete NFL Playoff Picture entering Week 12 action

AFC

Bye: (1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have won eight games in a row and are fielding an elite defense, all-time pass rush, and a QB that comes alive when his team needs him the most. These are the makings of a Super Bowl champion.

(7) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (2) New England Patriots

The frisky Jaguars would likely lose this Wild Card matchup, but the fact that they are in the playoff picture as we enter Week 12 is a testament to how far this team has come under Liam Coen.

(6) Buffalo Bills @ (3) Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills are now two entire games behind the New England Patriots as Week 12 continues, and I am not sure they would make it out of the Wild Card Round if they faced the Colts.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are two of the most 'whelming' teams in the NFL as we enter Week 12. Neither team is good enough to win a playoff game at this point, but I guess someone would have to win this Wild Card matchup.

NFC

Bye: (1) Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles never make it look pretty, but they are the first seed in the NFC for a reason and might have another deep run in them this year.

(7) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers would be a very fun playoff matchup, as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay always have something clever up their sleeves.

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (3) Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bears are 7-3!

Good for this franchise, but the work has only just begun. They'd host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round if the playoffs began today.

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks would throttle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if this Wild Card Round game held up, and this is a good indicator of the seeding not always telling the full story.