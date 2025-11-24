NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

26. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, but beating the Saints isn’t really that impressive. Cousins was probably excited to get out there, as he’s been a backup for a while now, so he surely prepared his tail off.

But the Falcons have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this year. They were 3-2 at one point and did feel like a team that could go on a run, but poor coaching and just not c coming through late in games has led them to this point.

Both head coach and GM could be shown the door this season, as Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have regressed this franchise, and they have not figured out the QB situation ever since parting with Matt Ryan all those years ago.

Yet another season to forget, they’ll take any wins they can get at this point, as the Los Angeles Rams actually own their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

25. Cleveland Browns

How about Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns? Myles Garrett is inching closer to the single-season sack record, and the Browns just totally embarrassed the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. They did it with Sanders making his first NFL start, so this was as bad of a loss as a team could have.

But, with that said, the Browns’ defense is legit and is good enough to be in the playoffs, but it’s the QB situation that has avoided them for years now. Many do think that Sanders can be the guy, and you can’t be anything but encouraged after his performance in Week 12.

It was never going to be pretty, but it was about as much as you can ask for, and the Browns did put up 24 points away from home. I do not think that Sanders is good enough to be a franchise QB in this league, but the Browns are surely going to give him the rest of the season to prove something.

Cleveland does have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with the QB class projected to be solid, they are likely going to take a first-round passer.

