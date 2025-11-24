NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated MVP rankings after Week 12

The MVP race is truly wide open below the most obvious candidate, and it will be interesting to see if the MVP favorite can keep this pace up for most of the rest of the season. There are a few other relatively-logical candidates as well, but not many overall.

One reason for this is the amount of parity present in the NFL this year - I am not sure it's been higher here in this era of football. So many different teams have an argument to win the Super Bowl this year, and the playoff races are, at best, muddied and unclear.

As we have done, let's get into our updated MVP power rankings after Week 12 action.

Matthew Stafford still atop of our NFL MVP Power Rankings

4. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has had a great season for the Green Bay Packers this year, and the Packers are 7-3-1 on the season and still in a good spot to steal the NFC North lead back from the Chicago Bears at some point. Love has thrown for 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions this year for a stellar 102 passer rating.

He has not thrown an interception since November 2nd and has taken great care of the football this year, more so than any other year of his NFL career. His completion percentage of 67.7% would also stand to be the highest of his career up to this point.

In the offseason, the Packers made a bold move to trade for Micah Parsons, and it was almost an indicator that they had hoped to put the NFC on notice this year. While Green Bay has done that to a degree, it still feels like they have more in them.

Jordan Love might have to take a bigger role here and really carry his team down the stretch if he wants to win the NFC North and also win the MVP this year.