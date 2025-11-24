NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Ranking every division leader after Week 12

3. New England Patriots

We're now getting into the best of the best, and perhaps the teams that are most likely to win the Super Bowl this year. The New England Patriots won in Week 12 and moved to 10-2 on the season, becoming the first team in the league this year to 10 wins.

For the time being, they are in first in the AFC and have again extended their lead in the AFC East. It is increasingly looking like the Pats will win the division and force the Buffalo Bills to go on the road in the playoffs. The Patriots do just about everything well and are one of the most well-coached teams in the league.

I am not sure the top-end roster talent is there quite yet, but you can't argue with a 10-2 record at all. It's been a great year for the team.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were on the bye in Week 12 and are 9-2 on the season. They are first in the AFC West and still have a three-game lead over the Chiefs and a two-game lead over the Chargers. Denver has a better roster than both of those teams and a big enough lead to close out this division race in the coming weeks.

Denver sports the best pass rush in the NFL and a QB in Bo Nix who simply plays a different game when his team needs him to come through in the clutch moments. Denver is one of the best teams in the league, period.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams have the best head coach in the NFL right now, and the MVP of the league in Matthew Stafford. They moved to 9-2 with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, and Stafford is now up to 30 touchdown passes on the year against just two interceptions.

One of the most balanced teams in the league, the only thing that could prevent the LA Rams from winning the Super Bowl this year is the bottom-tier special teams, but it has not burned them just yet.