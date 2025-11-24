NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated AFC QB rankings after Week 12 action

The AFC Playoff Picture is quite messy, and not every team that finishes with a winning record this year will get into the postseason, as crazy as that sounds. Some of the usual mainstays atop the AFC like the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens, all are at risk of not making the playoff, let alone not winning their divisions.

We've power ranked the starting quarterbacks in the AFC now that Week 12 is over, as Monday Night Football features two NFC teams. The AFC also has a ton of QB talent, but much of these passers have left a bit of meat on the bone this year.

Let's get into our updated AFC quarterback rankings approaching Week 13 action.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Drake Maye continues atop the AFC after Week 12

16. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders made his first career start in Week 12, helping lead the Browns over the Las Vegas Raiders. As most NFL debuts go, Sanders had some good and some bad, and that's really it. He'll likely get more comfortable in the offense as the season goes on, but it was an encouraging debut overall.

15. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward and the Titans have been one of the more forgettable teams this year, but they did give the Seattle Seahawks a run for their money in Week 12, which is good for something. The Titans are going to have a metric-ton of changes happening this coming offseason, including a brand-new coaching staff.

The 2026 season should be when we truly begin to pay attention to what Cam Ward does.

14. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith did not throw an interception in Week 12, which is good for something, right? The Las Vegas Raiders fired Chip Kelly and are in yet another lost season. I am not sure Smith or head coach Pete Carroll are going to be with the franchise in 2026, either.

Smith has been bad this year.

13. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

I actually believe that Tyrod Taylor is a little bit better than people think. He's the best QB on the New York Jets' roster right now and has been a high-end backup for years at this point. Taylor starting for an NFL team in 2025 means that something truly went off the rails, though, and that has been the case with the New York Jets.