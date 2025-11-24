NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated AFC QB rankings after Week 12 action

4. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

It's hard to not rank Bo Nix high in our AFC quarterback rankings, as he's been quite good this year and has been among the best, if not the best QB in the NFL late in games. The Broncos are 9-2, and much of that is due to Nix leading the offense when it matters the most.

And I think people are overthinking Bo Nix at this point. He's made 28 regular season starts in the NFL, having won 19 of them, and is still developing as a QB in the NFL. However, he's among the better passers in the league and is likely going 2/2 in making the playoffs in the NFL. He's also very good as a runner.

Nix can do a little bit of everything.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is always going to be an efficient QB in this league, and the Chiefs won a huge game over the Colts in Week 12, keeping their playoff hopes alive. It might be a bit too late to win the AFC West, as they'd likely have to win out and get some help to win the division for a 10th year in a row.

Still, though, Mahomes continues to be among the best QBs in the NFL and is elite in high-stakes situations. The Chiefs have struggled to throw the ball downfield at times in recent years, but Mahomes is the main reason why this team has stayed afloat this year.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP of the league in 2025, but the Buffalo Bills are trending toward a Wild Card seed. They have won the AFC West each year since 2020, but that seems to be coming to an end this year. Allen has still been very good, and we should not overthink this.

Much of the reason why Buffalo isn't atop the AFC East is because of the painfully average roster the Bills' front office put around Allen. He's doing what he can and is an elite player, period.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

One of the most efficient QBs in the NFL this year, Drake Maye is playing like an elite quarterback and has the New England Patriots atop the NFL at 10-2. The Pats became the first team in the NFL to hit double-digit wins this year, and Maye is going to get a ton of MVP love with the season he's had.