NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated AFC rankings approaching latest action

4. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are now 6-5 on the season after a weak 0-3 start to the season, and backup QB Davis Mills has played quite well. As starting QB CJ Stroud works his way back to the lineup because of a concussion, Houston hopes to continue closing the gap in the AFC South.

They feel like one of the more frisky, dangerous teams in the league to due a suffocating defense, and the offense has come along here as well. Still having a ton of work to do, things are going in the Texans' direction, as they seem to be peaking at the right time and are now all the way up to no. 4 in our AFC rankings.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have not played great football in recent weeks, and many have begun to see the chinks in the armor, if you will. Daniel Jones has been just OK, and the defense, while good, is nothing more than that. If the Colts want to get through this tough stretch in the rest of the regular season, they'll need to lean on what they do best, which is run the ball with Jonathan Taylor.

But this is uncharted territory for the Colts, so they not being able to come through when the stakes are high might be a thing that happens. For now, they are third in the AFC rankings, but it's clear that they aren't the best team in the conference anymore.

2. New England Patriots

For the time being, the New England Patriots have the best record in the NFL at 10-2, and they play on Monday Night Football in Week 13 against the New York Giants. The Pats can do just about everything well, but now with a banged-up offensive line, you have to wonder if they could struggle on MNF.

The roster itself is solid, but it does not have a ton of star power, and, despite his second-year jump, Drake Maye is taking a ton of sacks, so this team is far from perfect. However, they are trending toward winning the AFC East and be guaranteed at least one home playoff game this year.

1. Denver Broncos

Between the best defense in the NFL and a QB that comes alive in clutch moments, the Denver Broncos are the best team in the conference and have won eight games in a row. The Broncos were on the bye in Week 12 and could get CB Patrick Surtain II back for Sunday Night Football in Week 13, which would be huge.

The offense has struggled at times this year, but that unit is well-built and comes through when it matters the most. Denver is one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL and do have a legitimate shot at the no. 1 seed in the AFC this year.