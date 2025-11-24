NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated MVP rankings after Week 12

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

An overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't really change much for me with Jonathan Taylor, who has had an incredible season at this point. However, the Colts are seeing the Jaguars and Texans creep up, as the Jags are now just one game behind Indy, and the Texans are two and riding a surge here in the middle of the season.

If Indy wants to get back on the right track, they will have to continue riding with Taylor, who is on pace for one of the more prolific seasons we've seen from a running back in quite some time. Taylor still leads in yards, touchdowns, yards per game, total touchdowns, and scrimmage yards, so this one game does not define his season.

2. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots did not make it easy, but a win is a win, and the Pats become the first team in the NFL to 10 wins this year. For the time being, they are in first-place in the AFC and would have the bye and homefield advantage if the standings held. Drake Maye has played out of his mind this year and might already be a top-5 QB in the NFL.

The Pats do just about everything right, and we simply can't knock Maye down this list because of the Patriots' soft schedule, as they are taking care of business and are in a great spot to make a deep run this year.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has thrown 30 touchdown passes this year. He's also thrown just two interceptions.

TWO!

Stafford is having the best year of his career, by far, and it's hard to see how he does not win the MVP if he can keep this up. The LA Rams blew out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football and move to 9-2 on the season. They are first in the NFC West and now first in the NFC with the Eagles losing to the Cowboys.

The Rams are surely the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year as well, and Matthew Stafford's brilliance can carry the team there for the second time since 2021.