NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
2. Buffalo Bills
Alright, so are we giving Josh Allen the MVP award yet this year?
Well, not so fast on that one, but how many times have you ever seen a quarterback throw and catch a touchdown pass on the same play? At least, that’s the way the NFL scored it, and it wasn’t like a tipped pass that luckily landed in Allen’s hands. It was the type of play only a guy on an MVP heater can make.
Allen throws it to Amari Cooper, who kind of made a ridiculous catch in the first place, and Cooper pitches the ball back to Allen who was alertly running over to the action. It ended up being like a hook and lateral but Allen was the recipient.
The Buffalo Bills are so fun to watch. I was wrong in thinking that this team would have a bit of a hangover year without Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and others. But they’ve had anything but. They’ve gotten so much better as a team and I think they’re going to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
I don’t think everyone truly understands the gravity of what the Philadelphia Eagles are doing right now. The way this team is playing right now, they are better than the team that won the NFC back in the 2022-23 season.
The Eagles are absolutely on fire, and there’s no better proof that you’re an unstoppable force than when you go into Baltimore, into the Ravens’ house where they are absolutely dominant, and get a dominating victory. The Eagles did just that on Sunday afternoon.
They went into Baltimore and steamrolled the Ravens. And they did it without DeVonta Smith.
The addition of Vic Fangio has proven to be absolutely massive for the Eagles after their complete debacle defensively in 2023. Fangio had the clamps on Lamar Jackson and that Baltimore offense which has been so dynamic all year long.
You just have to hope if you’re an Eagles fan that the team is not peaking too early. If they can maintain this level of play with consistency, they’re going to win the Super Bowl.