2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
The 2025 NFL Draft is actually not too far away, so let's get into our latest mock draft, which is two-rounds long and contains some major surprises. The college football season is nearing the end, so the focus will soon turn to draft season and the NFL Combine.
The 2024 NFL Season is also about two months away from being complete, so the league is just moving at lightning speed this year. The 2025 NFL Draft is not expected to be as talented at the top as the 2024 NFL Draft was, and the QB class isn't projected to be all that good at all.
It seems like the year to get a QB was in 2024, and there has been some chatter that the 2026 QB class could be quite good, so there could be some teams in 2025 who are just in no man's land with their QB spot. Well, we have put together our latest NFL mock draft. It's two rounds long and has some nice surprises.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
1. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The New York Giants currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will most definitely take a QB, regardless of who is making the decisions in their front office. This has probably been one of their worst seasons in franchise history, and all it may net them is a good-not-great QB prospect in Cam Ward from Miami, who may or may not be the top QB in the draft depending on who you ask.
2. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Shedeur Sanders playing for the Las Vegas Raiders just feels right, doesn't it? The Raiders desperately need a QB, and while Sanders is also not a great prospect, he does have some nice qualities that could translate into the NFL level.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
It seems like the Jacksonville Jaguars always need offensive line help, and getting some help at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft could be huge for this franchise. This team needs a serious reboot, but they do have some solid roster talent on both sides of the ball, so this does not need to be a total rebuild. I went with Will Campbell at pick two for the Jags in this NFL mock draft.
4. New England Patriots - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Mason Graham, the stud defensive tackle from Michigan, is the pick for the New England Patriots in this NFL mock draft. The Pats do need to rebuild their offensive line and their WR room, but they elect to bolster their trenches on defense with this selection.