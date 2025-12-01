NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season was about as good as it gets if you're a football fan. We had division rivalries, huge matchups in each conference, the return of Joe Burrow, games with playoff implications, and one of the most shocking upsets of the season.

The NFL is always king, but especially this time of year.

So after a wild weekend of action in Week 13, how do all 32 teams stack up against each other ahead of Week 14 in our latest NFL Power Rankings? As always, our weekly NFL Power Rankings are based on each team's whole body of work in terms of wins and losses, but recency bias matters a little bit. We take into account head-to-head matchups when applicable, but these rankings are subject to change dramatically week after week.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bears & Cowboys skyrocketing, Chiefs & Eagles plummeting

32. Tennessee Titans

Thanks for pulling the wool over our eyes last week, Titans. Really great stuff.

What we saw last week from the Titans was more of a competitive overall group than we’ve seen all throughout the season. I thought they were going to keep that momentum going this week against the Jaguars and maybe rally for a win, but clearly the tank is on.

The Titans had every opportunity to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, but couldn’t take advantage of any of their mistakes. The Jags had 13 penalties, but the Titans didn’t take advantage of that, committing 10 penalties of their own and giving the ball away twice. They had just 11 first downs all game, including just four through the air. The 2026 NFL Draft, and offseason in general, cannot get here quickly enough for this team.

31. New Orleans Saints

You watch the Saints play, and you simultaneously see a team that has a lot of fight but is also very clearly trying to discover which young players to build around going forward. I would say that’s a pretty great reflection on rookie head coach Kellen Moore, whose team isn’t playing out of its collective mind, by any stretch, but they are showing something nice in some area most weeks.

Or maybe I’m just being too nice to the Saints under tough circumstances. You tell me. After getting down 16-0 at the half against the Dolphins, their comeback effort fell just short.

But in the second half, Tyler Shough made some plays. Second-year receiver Devaughn Vele, a disappointing trade acquisition to this point, had his best game with the team. The Saints went into Miami and “left with something” despite another loss pushing them closer to the top of that 2026 NFL Draft order.