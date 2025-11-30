2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

The 2025 college football season is quickly reaching the home stretch. The 2025 NFL season is already down to the final five games for just about everyone. The season has blown by, which means the 2026 NFL Draft is starting to come more and more into focus.

Prospects are emerging every week around the country. We're seeing a lot of really fun developments at the college level lately, including the resurrection of Arch Manning's NFL Draft stock after a tough start to the year.

The latest 2026 NFL mock draft will project the entire first round as things currently stand in Week 13 and Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. We're not only looking at each team's biggest weakness right now, but projecting based on how things could go in the offseason with major organizational changes on the way.

2026 NFL mock draft: Arch Manning back in QB1 spot of latest 1st-round predictions

1. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Titans should be prepared to sell this pick to the highest bidder. Not that Arvell Reese isn't worth their top pick, but you can't pass on a deal that would likely include at least three first-round picks, or similar value. The Titans need building blocks in the worst way, and they'll come away from this draft getting exactly that.

2. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Giants are stuck between a rock and a hard place here. The deepest position group on their roster is off the edge, so they don't need that here. They also don't need a quarterback. The Giants had better hold out hope that an offensive tackle finds his way into this spot, or they could trade to the highest bidder as well.

3. New Orleans Saints: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

When it comes down to pure talent, Arch Manning has always been the QB1 of this class. Draft analysts and prognosticators have argued all year along about his status for this draft, but with the top pick likely up for sale, it wouldn't be shocking -- in the slightest -- to see some team move up to #1 overall to get Manning and make him the fourth member of his family drafted 1st overall.

4. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

It's possible that Fernando Mendoza could be the #1 overall pick in this draft and the Heisman Trophy winner. Folks spoke highly of the former Cal transfer before he even played a down at Indiana, and he has delivered this season. He looks like a future franchise QB.