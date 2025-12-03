NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated NFC rankings after Week 13 action

The NFC is loaded at the top, but the bottom of the conference also features some of the worst teams in the NFL right now. A whopping 10 teams in the conference currently have winning records through the first 13 weeks, but not all 10 can make the playoffs.

And even in the AFC, there could be some 10 or even 11-win teams that don't make the postseason. Back in 2024, the 10-7 Seattle Seahawks were the only double-digit win team to not make the playoffs, so this year has been a lot different, but it's brought out a new level of competition.

Let's dive into our latest NFC Power Rankings as Week 14 approaches.

LA Rams still stand at the top of latest NFC Power Rankings approaching Week 14

16. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are actually getting some respectable early returns from rookie QB Tyler Shough, so they could be in a position where the front office doesn't necessarily need to take a QB with the top pick in the draft, as the rest of the roster is heavily flawed and the primary reason why this team has been so bad this year.

15. New York Giants

The New York Giants have bits and pieces of what could turn into a fun team in 2026, but they keep losing, and rookie QB Jaxson Dart keeps putting himself in harm's way with his reckless style of play. He simply needs to protect himself more, or his tenure with the Giants could end sooner than fans would like.

14. Minnesota Vikings

It's honestly surprising to see how far this team has fallen since their breakout year in 2024 with Sam Darnold. The Minnesota Vikings have botched the QB position in a major way, and there doesn't seem to be an easy way out of this. The front office will have to get super creative this coming offseason.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Speaking of dysfunctional QB play, the Arizona Cardinals are likely moving on from Kyler Murray in some capacity this coming offseason, but their plan after that is pretty unknown right now. Murray is fine, but it isn't a bad idea to bring in someone else who could have a higher ceiling.