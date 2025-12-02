2025 NFL Season, Week 14: Complete playoff picture after Week 13 action

The playoffs in 2025 could be some of the most competitive the NFL has seen in decades. There are so many viable teams, but not many legitimate contenders. For NFL fans who just want to see chaos, you're in luck this year.

This could make the top seeds in each conference that much more important, as each game is likely going to be quite close and emotionally draining for both teams. More movement hit the NFL Playoff Picture after some insane Week 13 action.

Let's take a peek at the total playoff picture now that Week 14 is approaching.

Updated NFL Playoff Picture following wild Week 13 action

AFC

Bye: (1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are 11-2 and have not had their bye yet, which will obviously come in Week 14. The Pats regained the top AFC seed after their MNF win.

(7) Buffalo Bills @ (2) Denver Broncos

The Broncos and Bills played each other in the Wild Card Round last year in Buffalo. This matchup would have much different circumstances, and I think Denver would win this one.

(6) Indianapolis Colts @ (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts could be at a huge risk of missing the playoffs altogether this year with how tough the remaining schedule is. Right now, they would visit the Jaguars, who take control of the AFC South for now. It's going to come down to the final week of the season in this division.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Baltimore Ravens

One of the Ravens or Steelers are winning the AFC North, but the loser could miss the playoffs entirely. LA isn't a great team, but they'd be able to beat the Ravens.

NFC

Bye (1) Chicago Bears

Of all teams in the NFC, it's the Bears that are the first seed right now. However, the Green Bay Packers are on their tail and could dethrone them for the top spot. The LA Rams losing in Week 13 thrust Chicago to the top spot.

(7) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco beat the Rams in LA earlier this year, so this game could be one of the best of Wild Card Weekend, and both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay have guided their teams deep in the playoffs on a regular basis.

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (3) Philadelphia Eagles

The Packers would beat the Philadelphia Eagles if this Wild Card matchup held. Philly has struggled on offense this year, and the Packers are way more well-rounded. QB Jordan Love has had a great year, and that defense can be lethal.

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks would blow out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Seattle is still very much alive in the NFC West picture with the Rams losing in Week 13. Tampa is also likely locked into the fourth seed if they win the NFC South with how shaky they have looked this year.