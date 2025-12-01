NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

30. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins was thrust into the starting lineup because of Michael Penix Jr’s season-ending knee injury, and while Cousins is a good backup, the Falcons have huge issues on their hands and just lost to the New York Jets in Week 13.

It’s been a bit of a disaster this year to say the least, and it really began with Cousins declining during the 2024 NFL Season. That got him sent to the bench in favor of Penix for the final few weeks of last year.

But, despite a full offseason as the QB1 and being surrounded by a wealth of weapons, Penix was not playing strong football, and now Cousins will be the starting QB the rest of the way. The Falcons are likely making some major changes this coming offseason, and I would not be shocked if Cousins was no longer on the team after this year.

29. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders has made a couple of starts in the NFL and has looked as you’d expect any rookie QB to look - there is a lot of bad, but there is some good as well. In the grand scheme of things, Sanders is likely not this team’s long-term answer, and with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns are likely to grab a top QB with one of those picks.

The team does have a playoff-caliber defense and could be in the mix for the postseason as early as 2026. Sanders has the profile of a backup QB in this league, in my opinion. He’s got an average arm, good enough mobility, and really feels like a poor man’s Teddy Bridgewater.

Sanders has a future in the NFL, but it’s not as a long-term starter. He will likely get the rest of the season to prove that he can be someone.