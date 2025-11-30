2026 NFL Draft: 3 teams that desperately need the first overall pick

That first overall pick is likely going to be for a QB depending on which team has that pick. Quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, and Ty Simpson could all be in a spot to be picked first overall. Heck, so could Arch Manning.

Only time will tell who truly goes first overall, but there is a lot to like with each top prospect, especially with some of the top non-quarterbacks in the 2026 class. With just about five months until the 2026 NFL Draft begins, a lot could change.

But we have briefly talked about a few teams that desperately do need the first overall pick in April's draft.

These three teams desperately need the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are 1-10 on the season and do currently have the first overall pick, which would be the second year in a row they have the top selection. They took Cam Ward with this pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he's not been good statistically, he's made a lot of 'wow' throws, and it's clear that he could be something with the right situation around him, and that is kind of the idea here, as the Titans have a bottom-tier roster and need some blue-chip talent.

There is no better spot to get a player like that than the top pick in the NFL Draft. Tennessee simply has to get better talent.

New York Jets

Currently with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets are close. They did acquire extra first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts thanks to major trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, which were huge moves. They were also the right moves to make, and GM Darren Mougey could come away with an elite QB prospect if he got the top pick. That has really been the one position this team cannot get right. Perhaps a deeper QB class and having the top pick could be it.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and currently have the sixth overall pick right now. With how good the defense is, the Browns are simply an average QB away from being a playoff team once again. Getting that first overall pick could bring them one of the top QB prospects who could have this offense in a decent spot from day one, as unlikely as that might seem.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are simply not the answer, and if Cleveland wants to get back in the playoffs, they will take this position seriously.