NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season is now about in the books. Let's dive into our latest power rankings and check out the risers and fallers. We are getting into the most important stretch of games for some NFL teams. Not only are there a ton of flat-out awful teams this year, but there does still seem to be a ton of parity.
We're now approaching Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season, which is just crazy to think about. In the coming weeks, more teams will clinch playoff spots, and on the flip side of that, more teams will be eliminated as well.
The NFL Playoff Picture is largely coming into view, and it may be hard to imagine a different group of teams in either conference making the playoffs than who is currently in a position now. Let's dive into our latest NFL power rankings!
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Rams rise, Giants somehow get worse?
32. New York Giants (2-11)
Now losers of eight games in a row, the New York Giants had a chance to tie it at the end of the game, but Graham Gano missed a short field goal. The G-Men winning their Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints would have likely made things worse. They are set to pick second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they should honestly just hope that they can keep losing.
The top QBs in the NFL Draft class figure to be Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, and I would guess that the Giants have those guys as their top two passers, as the class is otherwise very weak. The team notably cut Daniel Jones weeks ago in what turned into a pretty awful decision to extend him in the first place.
Drew Lock got his second start of the season for the New York Giants, and is now 0-2 on the year. Could this be one of the worst years in the history of the Giants franchise?
31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
Losers of nine in a row, which is the longest-active losing streak in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders are somehow worse than they were last year. Now at 2-11, they hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could be in line for Shedeur Sanders with that pick. The main issue for LV is that this coming QB class does not seem to be nearly as deep as it was last year.
And it does feel like the Raiders had their eyes on a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, but with the Atlanta Falcons shockingly taking Michael Penix Jr, that threw them off, so they went with Brock Bowers. I would guess that Shedeur Sanders ends up being the pick for the Raiders. I’m not sure this team is nearly good enough to win another game this season.
It’s been a horrific head-coaching tenure for Antonip Pierce, who probably should not have been named the head coach in the first place. Can the Raiders figure themselves out in 2025 and beyond?