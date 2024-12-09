NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
30. New York Jets (3-10)
You would think that a 3-10 team like the New York Jets would have a pick inside the top-4 in the upcoming draft, but that is far from the case. The Jets currently hold the seventh overall pick in April’s draft, which isn’t going to be high enough for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and may not be high enough for Travis Hunter or Mason Graham, who could be the two best non-QB players in the NFL Draft.
The Jets are a mess, and while they played a good game in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, their defense was just nowhere to be found on the Dolphins game-tying field goal drive and their game-winning TD drive in overtime.
Aaron Rodgers did play well, but I’m not sure that’s good for anytginf at this point. New York needs to hit the reset button in a big way and build for the future. They’re just in a tough spot, as it seems like the 2024 NFL Draft was the year to get a QB, as the 2025 NFL Draft’s QB class does not feel strong.
29. New England Patriots (3-10)
Losing three-straight games heading into their Week 14 bye, the New England Patriots have definitely suffered from some poor coaching decisions this season. However, they also may have struck gold with rookie QB Drake Maye, who has done just about everything you could ask of him given the situation.
In building for the future, the New England Patriots have to build from the inside, out. This team needs multiple starters along their offensive line, including a franchise left tackle. This team also needs to rebuild their WR room after that. With some high draft picks and a ton of cap space coming in future years, the Pats could build this thing the right way and be a force by the time the 2026 NFL Season rolls around.
New England has been among the worst teams in the NFL for two years in a row now, and I know this is not something that Patriots fans are used to. This is just how teams get sometimes. New England has always been lowly ranked in our NFL power rankings, so nothing has changed.