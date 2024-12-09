NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
24. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
Oh man, it might be time to have a conversation about Kirk Cousins, who has now thrown zero touchdowns against eight interceptions over the Atlanta Falcons last four games. They’re 0-4 in those games and have now lost the NFC South division lead, which belongs to the 7-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This has turned into a disaster last month for the Falcons, who got their rear ends handed to them in Week 14 versus the Minnesota Vikings. This was Cousins going back home to Minnesota, a place he played from 2018-2023, and a six-year period where he was a very efficient passer.
The Falcons are far from a playoff team at this point and would need a miracle to save their season. It’s worth wondering where this team should go to Michael Penix Jr, their rookie draft pick, and in hindsight, it’s probably a great thing that Falcons GM Terry Fontenot took Penix with pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft. Atlanta is now 6-7 on the season.
23. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)
On Monday Night Football this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys are 5-7 on the season and lost QB Dak Prescott weeks ago to a torn hamstring that required surgery. Going 12-5 in each of the last three seasons, they have been as dominant as any team, but the playoffs turn into a different story. Dallas still can’t seem to get back to the conference championship game, and this year, they are just a bland team.
The defense has taken some time to get their legs under them, and the offense is missing at least three new starters at WR, RB, and along the offensive line. The Cowboys did extend both Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so they could just try and load up the roster for 2025. If you ask me, it may actually benefit them more to try and blow it all up and start fresh, but I am not sure Jerry Jones will be able to stomach having to make that type of change.