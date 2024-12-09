NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
20. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)
Now losers of three in a row, the Arizona Cardinals were 6-4 just a few weeks ago and were in first place in the NFC West. Much has changed since then, and while the Cardinals are still a year away, it has been disappointing to see just how far this team has fallen. The roster is missing considerable talent, and this team is just not yet ready.
We’ll see if Cards GM Monti Ossenfort can bring in the necessary talent needed for this team to get back on track. Them having lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 and now falling two games behind in the division does seem to spell the end of any talks of them winning the division, and the find Wild Card team in the NFC is also 8-5.
Arizona did win four games all of last year, so this team is still in a fine position, and we have to remember that they were rebuilding, so they weren’t really supposed to be any good this year. I do firmly believe that the Cardinals are on the right track for the long-term, but they are slipping on the field and in our NFL power rankings.
19. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
It’s odd that people are still trying to hold out hope that the Cincinnati Bengals could make the postseason this year. They’re likely having to win-out to make that happen, and that’s not considering what the current Wild Card teams could do. The Bengals would have to get to 9-8 and also would have to hope that the eight-win Broncos, Ravens, and Chargers all collapse.
It’s not going to happen, so let’s just not talk about the postseason with this team in 2024. It’s clear what the Bengals need; they need to redo their defense and also work their tail off to extend Ja’Marr Chase as well. It’s been a lost year for Joe Burrow, who is playing the best, most efficient football of his career in 2024.
If Cincy had an 8-4 record entering their bye week, Burrow would absolutely be the MVP frontrunner, which perhaps shows just how flawed the award is to begin with. Cincy is 4-8 on th season entering MNF and are not a good team, period.