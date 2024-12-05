NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks ahead of Week 14
Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL kick us off in Week 14 in Jared Goff and Jordan Love. Let's rank the top-10 passers ahead of the new week. The regular season is rapidly coming to an end, which is unfortunate. Heck, this season just needs to slow down if you ask me. Playoffs are on the horizon, and as we head toward Week 18, these games are going to begin having some hefty stakes.
We've ranked the quarterbacks in the NFL almost weekly, and as we kickoff Week 14 with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, we've again ranked the top-10 passers in the NFL ahead of the newest slate of games.
Most of the players who are in the top-10 for Week 14 have remained in the top-10 for a majority of the season. Let's dive into our latest QB power rankings ahead of Week 14.
10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has not thrown an interception in two games now, so perhaps he's turning a corner in that regard. He threw 11 picks all of 2023 and has already thrown 11 picks thus far in 2024, but the Green Bay Packers are riding high at 9-3 and are still in contention for the NFC North title this year.
They would essentially have to beat the Detroit Lions here on Thursday Night Football, and with how banged up the Lions are, it's certainly possible. Green Bay saw a mid-season surge from Love in 2023, and this team has not looked back since then. Love has again been one of the better QBs in football in 2024.
9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Over the last six games, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. Perhaps adding DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline is a reason for this recent surge. Statistically, Mahomes' numbers still do not jump off the page, but he and the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying another great season and are currently the no. 1 seed in the AFC.
They would need to finish with a better record than the Buffalo Bills if KC wanted to keep that top seed, and with Mahomes seemingly getting better as the season goes on, the Chiefs could keep this top seed.