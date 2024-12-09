NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
16. Miami Dolphins (6-7)
The Miami Dolphins needed overtime to beat the New York Jets in Week 14, so while it was an exciting win that did save their season for the time being, the Dolphins are likely not close to being a playoff team at this point. Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion a while back definitely put their season on the wrong track, but since his return, the Dolphins have been a good team.
Miami does not control their own destiny and would need the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts to falter down the stretch, which is very possible. However, Miami does have some issues that they need to solve for the present and future. This team totally falls apart in the cold weather, and are we sure that Tagovailoa is the guy to lead this franchise?
The Dolphins do have more questions than answers and have always been ranked lower in our NFL power rankings. They are at Houston in Week 15, so that could be a huge test for the team.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)
Now winners of three in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the NFC South and may not look back. They could win the division for the second year in a row in the Baker Mayfield era, and the only viable threat they had coming into the season, the Atlanta Falcons, have lost four games in a row and are now 6-7 on the season.
The Falcons swept the Bucs earlier this year, so the only way Tampa Bay can win the division is if they finish with a better record than the Falcons, which they now have. The Bucs do have an easier stretch of games to close out the 2024 NFL Season, so this team could have a ton of momentum heading into the playoffs. They made it in 2023 and won a game as well.
The Bucs are 7-6 on the season and are rising in our NFL power rankings.