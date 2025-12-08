NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

There was some crazy action here in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL Season, and the NFL hierarchy has changed once again. We are getting to the point where some playoff-clinching scenarios are going to begin to develop here in the coming weeks.

But for the most part, the best teams are still the best, and the worst teams are still the worst, so there are no major developments outside of Daniel Jones, who unfortunately tore his Achilles in Week 14, so he's done for the season.

As we have done, let's get into our NFL Power Rankings. We continually rank teams based on their total body of work, and that is the primary factor here, as we are getting quite late into the season.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Packers get statement win, Colts crater

32. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are last in our NFL Power Rankings, but at least Geno Smith did not throw an interception this week. The Raiders don’t have much direction and might need to blow this thing up again, just one offseason after doing that exact thing.

What have the Raiders done well this year besides lose? It’s just another season to forget, and it feels like one of the worst ones this team has had in quite some time.

31. New York Jets

The New York Jets are no. 31 in our latest power rankings. The Jets lost in blowout fashion to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, and their QB room is getting beaten up. The Jets did get multiple first-round picks back for trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, and it’s pretty clear that this team is building toward 2026 and beyond.

Is that any consolation for Jets’ fans at this point? The QB class in the 2026 NFL Draft appears to be solid...