NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams blew out the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 and are no. 2 in our NFL Power Rankings. LA might have the MVP of the NFL as well in Matthew Stafford, who has been on fire this season.

LA might be the most likely team to win the Super Bowl this year, too, as they have done it before in recent years and have a stellar roster, as they really don’t have many weaknesses, but the playoffs are a different beast altogether.

It’s hard not to root for the Rams, as Stafford kind of rotted away for years in Detroit and is having this late-career resurgence that could propel him into the Hall of Fame. LA just misses out on the top spot in our updated rankings, though, as an 11-2 AFC team takes the top spot.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos beat the snot out of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, so the final score really doesn’t do the game much justice. Bo Nix was 31/38 on the day and was simply surgical, even throwing a no-look pass to Courtland Sutton at one point.

Denver has not lost a game since September and is the top team in our NFL Power Rankings. This team has truly come a long way since the 1-2 start and losing on back-to-back walk-off field goals.

The Broncos actually clinched a very important common-opponent tiebreaker over the New England Patriots, so that is going to do wonders for their chances at the first seed in the AFC. Overall, this could be the most well-rounded team in the NFL and the last team standing in the AFC when the Super Bowl rolls around in February.

Like them or not, the Denver Broncos are the best team in the NFL.