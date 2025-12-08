NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

26. New Orleans Saints

Is Tyler Shough, good? I did have the New Orleans Saints as a team to watch to play spoiler in Week 14, and it seem like I was right, Shough and the Saints play with a ‘count us out’ type of toughness, and I really think the rookie has played well enough for the Saints to not need to take a QB with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Shough took over for Spencer Rattler earlier in the season, as he was sent to the bench.

Shough is closer to 30 than he is 20 at this point, so people were giving him a hard time coming into the NFL as one of the oldest rookies you will see, but all of that collegiate experience seems to be paying off to a degree.

The Saints are still a bad team, but they have something to hang their hat on this year.

25. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals lost in blowout fashion to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 and continue falling in our NFL Power Rankings, and it’s simply been a season to forget. Kyler Murray is not suiting up for the rest of the season, so the Cardinals might go in a new direction at QB.

But is Jacoby Brissett going to be the answer for a year? Things are just very uncertain for this team right now, and it’s hard to believe that they were actually 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season. Heck, they were 2-0 earlier this year.

Things were looking up for a short period of time, but the NFL is a brutal business, and things can change just like that. Arizona has way more questions than answers at this point and are a ‘get right’ game for most of their opponents.