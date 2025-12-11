NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Ranking every playoff team after Week 14

The NFL Playoff Picture is beginning to heat up, and Week 15 is the first time this season we have some playoff-clinching scenarios for certain teams, and there is also a division-clinching scenario this week with the New England Patriots.

More than most previous seasons in recent NFL memory, this year has been more competitive, and there is a legitimate argument for about 10 different teams to win the Super Bowl this year. It should make for an exciting postseason, as we could see some wild finishes in the first round alone.

Let's power rank the 14 current playoff teams as Week 15 approaches.

Power ranking every playoff team as Week 15 approaches

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's hard to love what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this year, as there is a regression across the board, and we really just have not seen this team, at any point in the Baker Mayfield/Todd Bowles era, be anything more than good.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are barely hanging onto the AFC North lead, and while they are in first place, it's mostly due to the Baltimore Ravens hitting a regression spot in 2025. The Ravens have not gotten into a groove this year and have struggled to stay healthy. The Steelers also don't have much of an identity and just have no clear advantages over most of their opponents.

This team is relatively irrelevant and would go one-and-done in the playoffs.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

Now losers of three in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles are showing signs of their 2023 selves and have regressed across the board, but the inefficiency of the offense is obvious. Jalen Hurts is a huge problem for this team, and it really doesn't seem like many people want to talk about that yet.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers' brutal offensive line is going to be a main reason why this team goes one-and-done in the playoffs. They cannot adequately protect Justin Herbert, but the defense is stingy, and Herbert can be quite good at times. LA is a good-not-great team and no. 11 in our power rankings.