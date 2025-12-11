NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Ranking every playoff team after Week 14

5. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the more well-rounded teams in the NFL, but concerns about Sam Darnold in big games is valid. Seattle is 10-3 on the season and is in a good position to win the NFC West this year, but they have already lost to the LA Rams. Seattle has already hit their win total from the 2024 season and are, oddly enough, a lot better on the road than they are at home.

4. New England Patriots

Winners of 10 in a row, the 11-2 New England Patriots could clinch the AFC East title in Week 15 with a win over the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots' overall roster talent isn't special, but head coach Mike Vrabel could runaway with the Coach of the Year award this season. New England is also getting a huge breakout from second-year passer Drake Maye, and there really isn't much of anything this team can't do.

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were able to fend off the Chicago Bears in Week 14 and are now in first place in the NFC North. The Packers not only have an explosive defense, but Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career. With each passing week, I get the sense that the Packers can win the NFC this year and play in Super Bowl 60.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is surely the MVP of the league right now. The Los Angeles Rams are no. 2 in our power rankings and are just humming everywhere. The special teams, oddly, is their main weak link, so that could actually be a unit that impacts them when the playoffs roll around, but this team is well-coached on offense and defense and, in my opinion, the clear-cut favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

1. Denver Broncos

Sporting the most clutch QB in the NFL and the top pass rush, the Denver Broncos have it all and are good enough to win the Super Bowl this year. Having not lost a game since September, the Broncos are making the right plays at the right time. On paper, this roster could be the best in the league, and like a few others high on this list, there isn't much Denver cannot do at this point.