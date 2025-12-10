This marks the final edition of the season for grades for teams coming off byes. The remainder of NFL 2025 will feature full 16-game slates.

The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers all finished with losing records a season ago. After 14 weeks this season, all but the Giants are very much in playoff contention.

So what does the remainder of the season hold for these clubs. And what have we learned about each team to date?

2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 14 bye

Carolina Panthers (7-6)

Things could not have gone better for Dave Canales’s team this past week. The rival Buccaneers were stunned at home by the Saints, something the Panthers certainly know something about. Now Carolina and Tampa Bay own identical 7-6 records, and will face each other twice in the final three week of the season. Third-year quarterback Bryce Young has struggled with consistency, but newcomers Rico Dowdle and rookie Tetairoa McMillan have elevated the offense. Derrick Brown leads a much-improved defense.

Grade: B

New England Patriots (11-2)

Under new head coach Mike Vrabel, this is a team that has already won seven more games than it did last season. In fact, the Patriots’ gawdy record is three victories better than the team managed the previous two years combined (8-26). Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has looked like a seasoned veteran, the ground game is effective, and wideout Stefon Diggs and tight end Hunter Henry have excelled. Amazingly, the Pats can clinch their first AFC East title since 2019 with a win over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Grade: A+

New York Giants (2-11)

One year after finishing 3-11, this team has dropped 11-of-13 games. The Giants are currently riding a seven-game losing streak, have defeated in 2025. Big Blue parted ways withhead coach Brian Daboll after a 2-8 start this year, and two weeks late fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skatteboo offer plenty of promise, but the latter remains on injured reserve. Edge-rusher Brian Burns’s career-high 13 sacks has been a bright spot, while first-round pick Abdul Carter has disappointed.

Grade: D-

San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Give credit to Kyle Shanahan. The team that utilized two different starting quarterbacks (Brock Purdy and Mac Jones), overcome the season-ending losses of defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner (kudos to DC Robert Saleh) and has already won three more games than a year ago. Versatile running back Christian McCaffrey is third in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (1,655) and has scored 13 of the team’s 31 offensive touchdowns. The Niners’ 4-1 divisional record keeps them in the NFC West title hunt.

Grade: A-