NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Ranking top head coaches on the hot seat

Being a head coach in the NFL is quite the task, and there is a reason why there are consistently multiple openings a cycle. As of now, two head coaches from the beginning of the 2025 NFL Season have been fired in Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll.

There are surely going to be more as well, likely when the season ends. Right now, there appears to be a solid five head coaches that are indeed on the hot seat as Week 15 continues, but there also could be more.

Without a strong head coach, no NFL team is going to sustain success in this league. Let's power rank the 'hottest' hot seat head coaches.

Power ranking the top coaches on the hot seat as Week 15 continues

5. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals (4-9)

The Cincinnati Bengals are now approaching a third year in a row of not making the playoffs. The team saw Joe Burrow go down with another long-term injury this year, and their recent loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 may have been the dagger in their postseason chances. Zac Taylor has also never really ascended into being one of the better coaches in the league.

Sure, the Bengals' front office has been a bit of a mess for years, but Taylor doesn't typically elevate this team, and you get the sense that a defensive-minded coach could be what this franchise needs.

4. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were poised to run away with the NFC South title earlier this year, but a second-half collapse now leaves them in second place in the NFC South, and Todd Bowles, for years now, has not felt like a very good head coach. He's a high-floor, low-ceiling type of coach who has run his course in Tampa, and unless this team can win the division, I would expect Bowles to be shown the door after the 2025 NFL Season.