NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated AFC rankings after wild Philip Rivers move

Who would have thought that a former Indianapolis Colts quarterback would come out of retirement to help the team after the Daniel Jones injury, and it would be Philip Rivers and not Andrew Luck?

Just when you thought the drama couldn't get any better in the NFL, Philip Rivers comes out of retirement in the midst of a playoff race to help the Colts in a tight AFC South battle. The NFL is and will always be the king of professional sports.

As we get into Week 15 action, we're taking one last updated look at the AFC and how each team stacks up against each other so far this season. How much does Philip Rivers change things for the Colts? How far have formerly elite teams like the Chiefs and Ravens fallen? We're breaking it all down in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings heading into loaded Week 15

16. Tennessee Titans

At this point in the season, Titans fans want to see just two things: Young players progressing week to week, and Cam Ward staying healthy. Those are the most important things with just one more month until the offseason gets underway. Right now, the Titans look like they are clearly the worst team in the AFC, but we'll see what they can add this offseason to be more competitive next year.

15. New York Jets

The New York Jets have a major question mark at the quarterback position, but this team has some really interesting pieces otherwise. Only one game separates the Jets right now from all of the teams vying for the #1 overall pick in next year's draft, which would potentially bring Fernando Mendoza or Arch Manning to New York.

14. Las Vegas Raiders

If these NFL Power Rankings were based on where each team is heading instead of where they are right now, the Raiders would get the last spot on my list. I think this is the team in the AFC right now with the least clarity for the future. Pete Carroll could be one-and-done. They don't have a long-term option at QB. The defense lacks building blocks. The offensive line has been ravaged by injuries this year. It's not great for the Raiders at the moment.

13. Cleveland Browns

The Browns obviously haven't been the most successful team in the league this year, but with Shedeur Sanders getting the rest of the reps this regular season, they've become one of the most interesting. Sanders was outstanding in a recent loss to the Titans, and the Browns have Myles Garrett chasing the NFL's all-time sack record. This is the most "watchable" 3-10 team in the NFL.