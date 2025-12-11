Week 15 NFL predictions: Picks and score predictions for every divisional game

We have officially reached the point of the 2025 NFL season where there are just four regular season games remaining. That means the intensity is going to be incredibly high every single week with games having playoff-like stakes all over the league.

The schedule for Week 15 includes a ton of great matchups, but some huge divisional games that will have implications for the postseason.

We're taking a stab at making picks and score predictions once again, this time for every divisional matchup on the schedule. Who will come away with wins in Week 15?

NFL picks and score predictions for every divisional matchup in Week 15

Atlanta Falcons (4-9) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

The Buccaneers are hanging on by a thread at this point in the year. After starting off the season looking like one of the truly elite teams in the NFC, the Bucs have faltered as of late. They'll get Mike Evans back this week, and we'll see how much of a difference that makes not only with his impact, but also the intangibles of having a leader like that back in the fold.

The Falcons have not been good this year but they have the playmakers offensively to be able to pull off an upset. The Bucs are favored by just 4.5 points, but I think they'll pull through.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 27-20

Baltimore Ravens (6-7) @ Cincinnati Bengals (4-9)

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the cusp of winning a second-straight game after the return of Joe Burrow, but then Burrow himself threw the game away. Literally. Two plays against the Bills took a pretty decisive Bengals win and flipped it into a disappointing loss.

Now, the Bengals have a shot at redemption with their second game against the Ravens in the last three weeks. After getting upset on Thanksgiving, it's hard to feel good about Baltimore's chances in this game. They just don't have the same level of oomph that they had last year.

It's surprising to see the Ravens as 2.5-point favorites in this game.

Prediction: Bengals win 28-24