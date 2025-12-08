NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated MVP stepladder rankings after Week 14

3. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love now has 22 touchdown passes on the year against four interceptions and is definitely playing his best football to date. The Green Bay Packers are now 9-3-1 on the season after a dramatic win over the Chicago Bears in Week 14. The Packers are also first in the NFC North now and in a solid position to win the division.

Love is in his third year as a starter in the NFL and seems to be putting everything together. The Packers would likely have to earn the no. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs if Jordan Love actually ends up winning the MVP.

If nothing else, he's good enough to have his name lumped in with the top candidates most every season.

2. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are 11-2 and in a great position to win the AFC East this year. The Pats have been the best story in the NFL and have done a total 180 since the 2024 season, when they were among the worst teams in the league.

Maye has been efficient and isn't exactly throwing to elite weapons. Stefon Diggs has been great, but he's on the wrong side of 30. You'd ideally love to see the second-year QB taking fewer sacks, but you really can't complain if you're a Patriots fan.

In the event that Drake Maye wins the MVP, the Patriots likely have to earn the no. 1 seed in the AFC. The long-term outlook just got a lot more positive for the Patriots.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Right now, I believe Matthew Stafford is still the top candidate to win the MVP award this year. The Los Angeles Rams are now 10-3 on the season after a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford has now tossed 35 touchdown passes against just four interceptions this year and is clearly playing the best football of his career.

The Rams are 4th in points scored, averaging 29.2 per game. Everything is working on offense for LA, and Matthew Stafford is the center of it all.