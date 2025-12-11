NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated NFC rankings approaching TNF

12. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons play on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's been Kirk Cousins getting the starts lately, as Michael Penix Jr hurt his knee and is out for the rest of the season. It's yet another year to forget for the Falcons, and with the team not even having a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, things have simply gotten very difficult for the franchise at the worst possible time.

11. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings somehow shutout the Washington Commanders in Week 14, but that does not really change things all that much, as Minnesota has largely been a bad team this year and have gotten bottom-tier QB play from JJ McCarthy, who is not a lock to return to the team as a starter in 2026. The Vikings were a 14-win team in the 2024 NFL Season and probably have some regrets not -re-signing Sam Darnold, who is having a great year with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings have a lot of questions to answer.

10. Carolina Panthers

The 7-6 Carolina Panthers are going to be watching this TNF game in Week 15 very carefully. If the Buccaneers lose and fall to 7-7, the Panthers would then, for the time being, take over in first place in the NFC South, and there is a legitimate chance that the Panthers, of all teams, host a playoff game this year. It's been a stellar coaching job by Dave Canales, but I am not going to hesitate to say that I think we still need to see more from Bryce Young. He's played his best football of his career this year, but it's not great.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a season to forget, as injuries have contributed to a regression across the board, and this team is usually running away with the NFC South race at this point, but a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 would drop them into second place.

Todd Bowles, in my opinion, is a low-ceiling head coach and not going to be the person that takes this team over the edge again, so that is where I would look to make a chance if I was a decision-maker in Tampa.