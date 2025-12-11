NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated NFC rankings approaching TNF

4. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are a very good team and have made a ton of progress under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears are still a year away, but it's not hard to see that Johnson is indeed cut out to be a head coach in this league. The Bears lost the NFC North lead in Week 14, but they also held that lead up to that point, so it's just been a very impressive year for the franchise.

3. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have had a great season and are oddly a lot better playing away from home than they are at home. Mike Macdonald is an excellent head coach, and, despite a four-interception performance against the LA Rams a few weeks ago, Sam Darnold has been great.

Everything is working for Seattle at this point, and there really might only be one reason why this team does not make a deep run, and it would be Darnold's subpar performances in big games. That seems to be a legitimate problem, but it might be the only thing that this team could struggle with.

2. Green Bay Backers

The Green Bay Packers are one of the more complete teams in the NFL and have won four games in a row. Beating the Chicago Bears in Week 14, Green Bay is now in first place in the NFC North, and it really feels like they are going to win the division this year. Jordan Love is also playing the best football of his career, and the defense has been good for multiple years now.

There really isn't much the Packers can't do, and they will surely have their biggest test to date in Week 15 when the visit the 11-2 Denver Broncos. Green Bay is no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams not only have the best QB in the NFL right now, but they also might have the best head coach and one of the five-best rosters in the league. At this point, I would be shocked if LA didn't win the Super Bowl this year. They've been that good, and sitting at 10-3, they are in a position to earn the top seed in the NFC, which would guarantee them a bye and homefield advantage.

The duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay led this team to a title back in 2021. There is no reason why they can't do it again, as I think this year's team is better than the Super Bowl team.