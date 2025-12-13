NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated top-10 quarterback rankings

The NFL is a quarterback-first league, as we all know, and the best quarterbacks in the league are always typically on the best teams. That isn't some coincidence, either. With the amount of parity that has been present in the league this year, the NFL standings as a whole largely look shocking.

We're also seeing some young quarterbacks breaking out and other veterans hitting a wall. In the coming weeks, the best passers in the NFL will be the ones leading their teams into the playoffs and to division titles.

And, for the most part, the division leaders also have the best quarterbacks in those divisions as Week 15 continues. Let's power rank the best QBs in the NFL as this latest slate of action continues.

Updated top-10 quarterback rankings as Week 15 continues in 2025

10. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has had a fine season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's constantly having to deal with new offensive coordinators but has still been one of the most prolific passers in the NFL since arriving in Tampa Bay.

Mayfield is a very good quarterback and has dealt with a lot this year in 2025 with the Buccaneers.

9. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Aside from a horrendous four-interception game against the LA Rams a few weeks ago, Sam Darnold has been great for the Seattle Seahawks and is completing 68.1% of his passes. He's turned his career around for the better and is again on one of the best teams in the league.

8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has not been super spectacular this year, but he's still shown flashes of being the QB he's typically always been. The Kansas City Chiefs are on the outside of the AFC Playoff Picture right now, but most of that is due to a bad roster and coaching that doesn't seem to be able to get with the times, if you will.

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

People need to be honest about Bo Nix - he is a very good quarterback and can really do a little bit of everything at the position. Sure, his raw statistics might not jump off the page, but he's a huge reason why the Denver Broncos are 11-2.

He is one of the more clutch quarterbacks in the NFL and could lead his Broncos' team to their first no. 1 playoff seed since 2015.