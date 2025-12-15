NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 15

12. Philadelphia Eagles

Once again, we have to take the opponent into account as we do with pretty much every team that won in the early window (with some obvious exceptions). The Eagles were going up against the Las Vegas Raiders, and we guaranteed a Raiders loss in that game, you’ll recall.

Still, this game provided the kind of good vibes the Eagles desperately needed. Their game last Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers was extremely frustrating. You turn the ball over five times, including a game-ending interception by Jalen Hurts? In overtime?

It’s just been that kind of year for the Eagles, right? It’s been frustrating, because we know what this team is capable of. And regardless of the fact that they were going up against the Raiders with their backup QB on Sunday, fans are going to expect that kind of dominance going forward.

Speaking of backup QBs, Tanner McKee got to play for over 13 minutes on Sunday. That’ll do.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

You have to tip your cap to the Los Angeles Chargers at this point, right? The Chargers may not have the prettiest 10 wins out of any team in the NFL, but they can claim someone not many teams in the NFL can claim at this point: They are undefeated in their division.

The Chargers have won their first five AFC divisional matchups this season, and they’ve put themselves in a position to at least compete for the division title here in the home stretch. It’s taken 11-straight wins by the Broncos to create some distance with this Chargers team, which just keeps chugging along and playing great defense.

They have played really great defense the past two games against the reigning Super Bowl and AFC champs. After forcing five turnovers against the Eagles on Monday night, the Chargers went on the road and dominated the Chiefs, winning another tight game and sealing the win with an interception.

We’ll see how this team does over the final three weeks, but they might start making believers out of people with that defense playing the way it has.