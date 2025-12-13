3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season

One of the greatest things about the NFL is the fact that "any given Sunday", any team can win. Unfortunately, we've taken a peek at the script and have all the answers to the test.

All kidding aside, the games on the slate for Week 15 are mostly great, but there is always bound to be a stinker or two (or three). And in some cases, you can see the result of the game coming from a hundred miles away.

While absolutely nothing is ever truly "guaranteed" when it comes to the NFL, which teams are we guaranteeing a loss for in Week 15? Let's find out.

Week 15 NFL Predictions: 3 teams guaranteed to lose this week

Loser #1: Las Vegas Raiders (@ Philadelphia Eagles)

Now is probably one of the worst times to make any guarantees when the Philadelphia Eagles are involved, but I'm calling this one over before it gets started. There are actually a number of folks out there who feel like Kenny Pickett gives the Raiders a better chance to win against one of his many former teams at this point, and they might not be wrong.

I would say you could flip a coin, and heads would be I'm guaranteeing the Raiders lose this game, tails and Kenny Pickett leads them to an upset. But the coin is Harvey Dent's two-face coin.

I could buy a Raiders upset but teams going on the road and playing East Coast teams from the West Coast? We've been talking about that all year here. Especially when it comes to playing in that early time slot. I think the Eagles win this one easily.

Loser #2: Tennessee Titans (@ San Francisco 49ers)

The Titans are actually coming off of a win, which is only the second time we've said that all season. But even in victory, the story of that game was how well Shedeur Sanders played, and how dumb Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was for pulling him off the field on a two-point play.

The 49ers are coming off of a bye this week, and they're playing at home. Even if the Titans had blown out the Browns last week, I think you could look at this game as a foregone conclusion.

You're not beating Kyle Shanahan with an interim head coach and one of the most inconsistent offenses in the NFL. This might be the biggest margin of victory for any game this whole week.

Loser #3: Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Miami Dolphins)

When it comes to guaranteeing losers on a given week, you can't just pick all the low-hanging fruit. Where is the fun in that? The Vikings were another potential fit for this slot with a road matchup against the Cowboys this week. The Cardinals going to Houston? Yeah, they're probably going to lose that game for sure.

The game I want to look at here is a bit of a "sleeper" when it comes to picking a guaranteed loser. The Miami Dolphins are kind of red-hot right now. They have to go to a hostile environment to take on the Steelers, but the Steelers won't have TJ Watt for this game, and the Dolphins are getting De'Von Achane back in the mix.

I actually love the Dolphins to go into Pittsburgh and pull off an upset, continuing their miraculous second-half run.