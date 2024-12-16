NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after wild Week 15
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season delivered in a big way, and it’s not even over yet. We’ve got a double-header of Monday night action, which will include the Minnesota Vikings vying for the #1 seed in the NFC as well as the Atlanta Falcons trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.
This week was absolutely loaded with intrigue going in, and there were some huge shifts in the playoff race in both conferences. The Denver Broncos jumped the Los Angeles Chargers with a head-to-head matchup looming on Thursday. The Colts and Dolphins’ playoff hopes almost vanished into thin air. The Houston Texans clinched the AFC South. The Philadelphia Eagles won the battle of Pennsylvania.
We’ve got a lot fo unpack in this special Week 16 edition of NFL Power Rankings for the 2024 season.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Eagles, Bills take over at the top
32. New York Giants
You know it’s been that kind of season when Tim Boyle is getting in the game.
The New York Giants have utilized Boyle, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones this season. And none of those guys are inspiring confidence for the future of the franchise. Jones isn’t even around anymore, signing with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad just a couple of years after getting a massive contract from the Giants.
The Giants welcomed the Baltimore Ravens to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and they were very accommodating. Lamar Jackson might have just thrown another touchdown pass, come to think of it. The Giants simply were overmatched and they’ve been overmatched for most of the season. There’s not much for this team to hang its hat on right now other than a promising rookie class, but they will need to hit on the QB they add this coming offseason to make the most out of that promising class.
With another loss, the Giants continue to move up the 2025 NFL Draft board. A new quarterback will be on the way soon, but will GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll be around to pick him? This organization is at a very interesting crossroads in the 2025 offseason.
31. Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders play Monday vs. Falcons
Believe it or not, I actually picked the Raiders to win their game on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. I fell prey to the storyline of Desmond Ridder facing off against his old team.
But that pick was made before it was announced that Maxx Crosby was being shut down for the season with arthroscopic surgery.
Oh well. You can’t say we don’t take risks around here, and as of the time of this post being written, the Raiders aren’t out of it just yet. They could still get themselves a big win on Monday night.
And that win would have huge 2025 NFL Draft implications. The Raiders were temporarily jumped on Sunday by the New York Giants for the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they would reclaim their spot atop next year’s draft with a loss against the Falcons. And the shutting down of Maxx Crosby is indicative that the Raiders are fully invested in 2025. We’ll see what there is to evaluate at this point.
At least Raiders fans get a handful of additional games of Brock Bowers.