NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bo Nix enters list of MVP stepladder rankings

The NFL MVP race is heating up, and there is a new arrival near the top of our stepladder power rankings, which we have been doing weekly throughout the season. With three weeks remaining, the top candidates only have a few more games to put their stamp on the race.

And as we know, the MVP race is really just the award for the best quarterback at this point, and whether you agree with that or not, it's the truth. There have been some mainstays atop our stepladder power rankings as the season has rolled on.

And now that Week 15 action is behind us for the top MVP candidates, we can unveil our updated power rankings. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking the top MVP candidates following Week 15 action

The field: Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Myles Garrett

There are a few players who are deserving of some recognition for the MVP award, but none of these three listed are going to win the award. Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, and Caleb Williams are quarterbacking double-digit win teams that could win their respective divisions this year.

Myles Garrett is having one of the best defensive seasons we have seen in the history of the league, and he is likely going to break the single-season sack record, which is insane to think about. However, while all four of these players have had nice seasons and could compete for an MVP in a different year, it is probably too little, too late for them, but their performances are worthy of being mentioned.

4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills mounted a 21-point comeback over the New England Patriots to steal that win and keep their hopes alive in the AFC East race. Allen, the reigning MVP, played out of his mind, and he'll have to continue doing that if Buffalo hopes to win the division yet again.