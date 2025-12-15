NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bo Nix enters list of MVP stepladder rankings

3. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye did not have the best game ever against the Buffalo Bills, but he did have two rushing touchdowns. Maye is still completing nearly 71% of his passes and has still played out of his mind this year. Even with the loss, the Patriots maintain that first place standing in the AFC Eastever. The Buffalo Bills just made things a bit more interesting.

The Patriots could simply win out and win the AFC East. If that does happen, and Maye stacks a few strong performances as the 2025 NFL Season ends, he could win the MVP. This second-year breakout from Maye is real, and the Patriots are going to be around for a very long time... again.

2. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is the new arrival in our updated MVP power rankings. He tossed four touchdown passes against the Green Bay Packers in a massive win that many people thought was going to be won by the Packers. The Broncos have now won 11 games in a row, and Nix has been heating up in recent weeks.

He was surgical, frankly, against a very good Packers' defense, and the Broncos are standing alone with the best record in the NFL. That has to mean something for a potential late-season MVP surge from Nix, who is now up to 23 touchdown passes on the year.

Nix and the Broncos would likely have to win out and get some help if the second-year QB did win the award, but it's very possible at this point in time.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are rolling, beating the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Stafford is still the favorite for the MVP award, as he has not only been the best QB in the league this year, but he has also been the most valuable player.

The Rams have not yet clinched the NFC West title, but that is how things are trending, and Stafford's been consistently awesome all year. This would be a runaway MVP award for the veteran QB.