2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

The 2025 NFL season is quickly into the home stretch, which means many fan bases are already "onto the 2026 NFL Draft". The 2026 offseason is rapidly approaching, and it's shaping up to be another one filled with tons of drama.

But what about the 2026 NFL Draft? This isn't exactly the best class when it comes to clarity at the quarterback position or blue-chip talent at key positions like offensive tackle, cornerback, or even wide receiver.

The way things are shaping up right now, we might be in for more offseason trades than any recent year, which would be saying something because of what has gone down over the last 12 months. Our latest 2026 NFL mock draft will take a look at the entire first round, where teams' needs stand right now, and which prospects are currently getting the most first-round love.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning still on track for #1 pick (if he wants to leave)

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

There has been a ton of talk about whether or not Arch Manning is or isn't returning to Texas after this season. Ultimately, if there's a chance he could be the #1 overall pick, and can get to a situation the Manning family likes, how could you pass that up? Maybe he will. Either way, I still believe Arch would be the #1 overall pick if he declared, which I've been saying most of the year.

2. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

This is a tough year for a team like the Giants to have a top three pick. They don't need edge players and there really aren't that many blue chip prospects at the premium positions. Their best bet here is to hope some team would trade a king's ransom for Fernando Mendoza. Otherwise, Arvell Reese might be the best all-around player in the class.

3. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Tennessee Titans go back-to-back years with their top pick coming from the Miami program. I'm assuming, obviously, that the new head coach of the Titans will be on board with Cam Ward as his quarterback. That was Mike Borgonzi's pick, and they'll want to do anything they possibly can to make Ward's life better/easier.

4. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

For this particular scenario, I'm going to say the Browns do the unthinkable and actually build around Shedeur Sanders. The reason I say "unthinkable" is because, ultimately, Sanders was a 5th-round pick and 4th on the Browns' initial pecking order at QB. But you never know when you're going to stumble into the right situation. Funny enough, Jordyn Tyson was at Colorado but transferred away the same year Sanders arrived.