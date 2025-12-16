NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking all double-digit win teams after Week 15

3. New England Patriots (11-3)

The New England Patriots blew a 21-point lead to the Buffalo Bills at home, perhaps proving that they simply aren't there yet. The Patriots are still 11-3 despite the loss, but this team did have the AFC East locked up in the first half given how big the lead was.

Drake Maye was not great in Week 15, and despite his second-year breakout, you wonder if he'll be able to perform in big moments down the stretch. New England all of a sudden finds itself in a position where they have to now play their best football of the season to ensure the Buffalo Bills do not mount a massive comeback and take back the division yet again.

The Patriots are still an excellent team, so let's not overthink this at the end of the day.

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions and moved to 11-3 on the season. Los Angeles became the first NFC team to clinch a playoff spot in the 2025 NFL Season. They are in first place right now and would earn that bye and homefield advantage throughout, which is ideal, obviously.

Matthew Stafford might just be the MVP of the NFL right now. He's absolutely been the best quarterback in the NFL this year, and it's nice to see the veteran getting all of this MVP love. He's closer to 40 than 35 at this point and is probably down to the final few years of his potential-Hall of Fame NFL career.

1. Denver Broncos (12-2)

The Denver Broncos have the best record in the NFL and are the best team in the league. Bo Nix was surgical against a very good Green Bay Packers' defense in Week 15 as Denver won their 11th game in a row. Not having lost since September, the Broncos are proving that they are for real and aren't some hollow team that is getting by with lucky outcomes.

Denver is in first place in the AFC right now and could wrap up the AFC West as early as Week 16 if they beat the Jaguars and if the Chargers lose to the Dallas Cowboys.