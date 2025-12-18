NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated NFC rankings before Rams-Seahawks clash

The NFC is shaping up to be an extremely entertaining conference when the playoffs begin, as there are a ton of teams capable enough of making a run, and there could be a scenario where a double-digit win team doesn't make the playoffs at all.

We'll know a lot more about this conference after Thursday Night Football in Week 16. The LA Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks, and the winner of that game will be the no. 1 overall seed in the conference for the time being. LA and Seattle are the two best teams in the NFC, so it's very likely that the winner of the NFC West gets the no. 1 seed, and the second-place finisher gets the no. 5 seed.

Ahead of one of the biggest regular season games of the year, let's crack open a fresh NFC Power Rankings.

Updated NFC Power Rankings ahead of massive Rams-Seahawks TNF clash

16. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-11 over their last 12 games after a solid 2-0 start. The bottom has totally fallen out from under this franchise, and there could be wholesale changes coming this offseason.

15. New Orleans Saints

If nothing else, Tyler Shough, the New Orleans Saints' rookie QB, seems to have something. The Saints have now won two games in a row, and there is a legitimate chance that they end the year on a five-game win streak. I would keep an eye out for the Saints in 2026, but 2025 has largely not been that great.

14. New York Giants

The New York Giants might have a special QB on their hands in Jaxson Dart, but he has to learn how to protect himself better, or his tenure with the G-Men won't be for long. The Giants are again in a dysfunctional mess, but, if nothing else, they can go into the 2026 NFL Offseason building around Dart and hoping for a year two leap.

13. Atlanta Falcons

Another team that could clean house this coming offseason is the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Penix Jr has been out with a knee injury, and it really does not feel like Raheem Morris is going to last as their head coach. Morris seems to be a good coordinator, but a subpar head coach. Atlanta has had a disappointing season in 2025.