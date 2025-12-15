NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking every AFC playoff team after Week 15

4. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are now 9-2 in their last 11 games after a shaky 0-3 start. Both sides of the ball are humming, and it might only be a matter of time before Houston takes that lead in the AFC South, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have looked quite good themselves this year. Strapped with a top-notch, explosive defense and a very good QB in CJ Stroud, Houston could make a run this year.

They are best where it matters the most, and it does seem like the offensive line is beginning to find a groove. Houston is still better than their record shows and are one of the best teams in the league right now.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots blew a 21-point lead to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and have dropped to no. 3 in our power rankings, as Buffalo got the best of New England weeks after the Patriots beat the Bills near the beginning of the season. The Pats are still a very good team and are still 11-3. They still control their own destiny for the AFC East title, so this isn't 'the sky is falling' type of moment.

The Patriots are playing with a bit of house money this year, but the coaching job and year two breakout from Drake Maye are going to keep this team atop the AFC for this year and for years to come.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are not going away quietly and are no. 2 in our AFC rankings thanks to a massive win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. Buffalo has the most dominant player in the NFL at any time in Josh Allen, who can simply takeover a game at will. The roster has concerns, especially on defense, but a 10-4 record is a 10-4 record.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are now clear of the New England Patriots record-wise in the AFC and are 12-2 after a massive win over the Green Bay Packers. Denver can do a little bit of everything and are 12-2 for a reason. Let's not overthink this team - they are a juggernaut and have to be looked at as the favorites in the AFC this year.