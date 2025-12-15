NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking every NFC playoff team after Week 15

The NFC Playoff Picture is taking shape as the regular season comes to an end. With just three weeks remaining, there is still a lot that can happen, as the seeding is far from guaranteed. Some of the best teams in the conference all won in Week 15, so it's only making the stakes higher.

And not just in the NFC, but the entire league appears to be wide open right now. Sure, a team like the Los Angeles Rams are probably the favorites in the conference, but there are other teams that could make a run depending on what happens.

Let's power rank the seven NFC playoff teams after Week 15.

Power ranking all seven NFC playoff teams after Week 15 action

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are probably thankful that they share a division with the up-and-down Carolina Panthers, who have beaten the Los Angeles Rams this year but just lost to the New Orleans Saints. For the time being, the Bucs are back in first in the NFC South, but this team isn't threatening at all and have not clinched anything.

The Bucs are likely going to be one-and-done in the playoffs, even if they do win the division and earn a home playoff game. They are banged up and just do not do much well. The defense has been bad this year under Todd Bowles, which is a concern.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles got back on track with a shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Raiders are awful, so this win does not tell us anything new about the Eagles. This team is flawed and don't really have the juice to make a deep playoff run this year. The one thing they can bank on is being experienced in the playoffs and likely getting a home postseason game.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 and are still alive in the NFC West race. With Seattle and Los Angeles both being 11-3, the Niners have kind of flown under the radar. They are mathematically alive in the division race and could make things very interesting down the stretch, but San Fran doesn't really overwhelm you with much.