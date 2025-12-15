NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking every NFC playoff team after Week 15

4. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers blew a two-possession lead against the Denver Broncos and simply got overwhelmed in the second half in Week 15. The Packers also lost Micah Parsons to a torn ACL, so their entire season may have flipped upside down, as the Chicago Bears won in Week 15 and are now in first place in the NFC North for the time being.

The Packers' season just got a lot more interesting, and not in a good way.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are now 10-4 on the season and have retaken the NFC North lead. The Bears are just a very good team right now and could win a playoff game or two this year. We are seeing a massive leap from the offense, and by the time 2026 rolls around, we could be talking about the Bears being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Ben Johnson has been exceptional this year and could win Coach of the Year in 2025.

Chicago is third in our NFC playoff team power rankings.

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks got a scare from Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts, but a win is a win. Seattle moves to 11-3 on the season and are now tied for the second-best record in football. Seattle is still second in the NFC West and have a huge tilt with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. That game could ultimately decide the division this year.

Seattle is no. 2 in our NFC playoff team power rankings and could go on a deep playoff run this year.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams got into a shootout with the Detroit Lions in Week 15 and came out victorious. There isn't really a discussion here - the Rams are the best team in the NFC and feel like they are on their way to a Super Bowl berth in February. Matthew Stafford is the MVP of the NFL, and the defense has largely been excellent this year as well.