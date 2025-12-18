NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated NFC rankings before Rams-Seahawks clash

4. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers took a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15. In the process, they lost Micah Parsons to a torn ACL, so he's going to be out for 9-12 months. The Packers are now in second place in the NFC North and are in Chicago to face the Bears in Week 16. What the Packers do have going for them is a top QB in Jordan Love, who has played well this year, and a defense that should still be solid, even without Parsons.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are 10-4 on the season thanks to a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns and are now no. 3 in our updated NFC Power Rankings. You'd ideally love to see Caleb Williams play more efficiently, but he's not taken as many sacks and simply does not turn the ball over much.

Chicago still might be a year away from actual contention, but being 10-4 in the first year of the Ben Johnson era is very impressive.

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are 11-3 on the season and host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. A few weeks ago, Seattle dropped a stinker of a game to LA, and if Sam Darnold didn't throw four interceptions, the result may have been different. Darnold is the key factor in this matchup, as he seems to shrink in big games, but that doesn't always have to be true. Seattle and LA have excellent rosters and coaching, but it's really the QB play that puts LA over the top.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The winner of this TNF clash in Week 16 will be the top team in the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams occupy that spot for now. One of the more well-rounded teams in the league, LA might have the MVP this year in Matthew Stafford, but they also have a punishing defense as well. There isn't much LA can't do, and this team is plenty capable of winning it all this year.