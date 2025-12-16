NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Updated QB rankings after Week 15 action

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions rank first in points scored per game, but 23rd in points allowed. They are now 8-6 on the season and are seeing their playoff odds disappear. Detroit got into a shootout with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, with the better team winning.

Jared Goff is far from the problem, and his situation in Detroit is similar to Dak Prescott’s situation in Dallas, as Goff is commanding a top-notch offense, but the defense has been subpar and has battled injuries for multiple years now.

Goff has now thrown 29 touchdown passes against just five interceptions, having a near 6:1 TD:INT ratio, which is insane in today’s NFL. Goff has been a high-end QB in terms of raw efficiency for years now.

He has a passer rating of at least 110 for the second year in a row and is once again going to finish with a highly productive year, but it might not end with a playoff berth. Jared Goff might not get a ton of attention as a high-end QB because he isn’t flashy - he’s not a dual-threat passer and is not someone who is going to make jaw-dropping throws on the run.

He wins from the pocket and is likely going to be able to sustain success like this well into his 30s. The way Jared Goff plays the game is going to age very well as he gets older.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Right now, Matthew Stafford is the MVP of the NFL. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams just took down the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Now on the season, the veteran QB has thrown 37 touchdowns against five interceptions.

It’s Stafford’s best season thus far. He leads the NFL in passer rating and touchdown passes. He could flirt with 50 touchdown passes if he finishes strong, but his career-high is 41, and that feels very attainable.

Now at 11-3, the Los Angeles Rams have clinched a playoff spot and could win it all this year. Stafford has been playing out of his mind and is able to carry this team on a deep run if that’s what it takes. Once again, Matthew Stafford is the no. 1 QB in our power rankings.