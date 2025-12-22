NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 16

Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season is nearly in the books, so we can now turn our attention to Week 17. More playoff spots have been clinched, and it's just turning into a giant mess, but in a good way. There were some shocking results this week and even more proof that anyone can win the Super Bowl this year.

Over the final two weeks of the regular season, we will begin to see some division-clinching scenarios and will see the final playoff-clinching scenarios develop as well. With so many competent teams in the league right now, there could be an argument for 8-10 wins that could win it all.

Now that Week 16 is about in the books, let's get into our updated NFL power rankings. We are now, more than ever, ranking teams on their total body of work this year, as we are approaching the tail-end of the regular season.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Packers begin to tumble as Bears continue to rise

32. New York Jets

It’s hard to find anything for the New York Jets to latch onto this year. They got blown out by the New Orleans Saints and are now 3-12 on the season. The Jets need a little bit of everything, but they do have a ton of NFL Draft capital in 2026 and 2027 thanks to the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades.

However, it is going to take multiple offseasons for the Jets to right this ship and get it back on track, but I guess it hasn’t been on track in about 15 years. I am also not sure Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job, but he’s also been dealt a tough hand.

Hang in their Jets’ fans, it might get better, and GM Darren Mougey was right to trade Gardner and Williams.

31. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders put up a good fight but could not seal the deal and again lost, this time to the Houston Texans in Houston. Vegas has had a season to forget and could be primed to blow everything up yet again.

The duo of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith has not worked out like they had hoped, as the additions were supposed to bring some level of stability to the franchise, but the total opposite has happened. The Raiders could be in a prime position to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, though.