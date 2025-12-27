NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking the league's 10 worst teams

There have been a lot of bad teams this year, and for most of these teams, it really just boils down to the quarterback issue. It's no coincidence that the teams with top QBs are winning each and every season.

And it's honestly almost that simple - about 70% of a team's issues will go away overnight once they get the quarterback in the building - the Denver Broncos are just two seasons removed from a 1-5 start in 2023 with absolutely no direction.

Two years later, they're 13-3 and atop the AFC. Sometimes a team just needs to hit on a quarterback. Let's talk about some of these bad teams and power rank the worst in the league. The no. 1 ranked team is our worst in the league, and our no. 10 team is the 'best' of the worst.

Power ranking the worst teams in the NFL approaching Week 17

10. Kansas City Chiefs

With Chris Oladokun now in the lineup, the Kansas City Chiefs would likely only be able to win a game or two across a 17-game season if he was the starter. Somehow, both Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes went down with torn ACLs in back-to-back weeks.

The rest of the roster is pretty average as well, so this team does have multiple offseasons and improvement ahead of them. Kansas City is no. 10 in our power rankings, and I am not sure this team bounces right back into the thick of things in 2026.

9. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough might be good?

It's been an interesting year for the New Orleans Saints. Both Shough and head coach Kellen Moore each seem to be settling into their respective roles, and with the NFC South being wide open, there is a path for the Saints to get back into the division mix in 2026.

Shough was a second-round pick and not really someone who was highly thought of coming out of college, but the arrow is absolutely pointing in the right direction for this franchise.